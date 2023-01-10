Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Officials: 16-year-old who collapsed after flag football game died of natural causes

Ashari Hughes was playing flag football for Desert Oasis High School when she collapsed and was taken to a hospital. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A 16-year-old who died after a flag football game in Las Vegas died from natural causes, according to officials.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Ashari Hughes died from an anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of valsalva. Her manner of death was described as natural.

On Jan. 5, Hughes was playing flag football for Desert Oasis High School when she collapsed and was taken to a hospital.

Hughes died shortly after.

The 16-year-old’s parents said she was having heart problems, but hadn’t received an official diagnosis before her death.

The National Library of Medicine describes Hughes’ cause of death as a “rare congenital abnormality” that represents less than 3% of coronary anomalies.

According to KVVU, a journal published in 2016 said patients with the abnormality can have symptoms which include myocardial ischemia, a condition also known as reduced blood flow, arrhythmias, or sudden cardiac death (SCD).

The journal said the condition can be diagnosed with an angiography and surgery is typically recommended to treat the condition.

Two vigils are planned in honor of Hughes.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
2 cousins arrested in Hayneville for Tuscaloosa County double homicide
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident
A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on...
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
Jadarius Woods was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $180,000 bond.
2nd arrest made after 2 minors critically wounded in Montgomery shooting
Mike Hubbard
Former House speaker Hubbard released from prison

Latest News

FILE - Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Romanian court upholds arrest of influencer Andrew Tate
Doctors are calling it “a remarkable recovery.”
UC Health: Hamlin now back in Buffalo
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, walks from the House floor on Capitol Hill,...
House Republicans to launch investigations into FBI, China
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend