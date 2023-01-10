Advertise
Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie looks to 2023 for his community

The City of Prattville is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what's in store for 2023.
The City of Prattville is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023.

The Fountain City has some exciting events ahead for the new year, as it celebrates several successes from the year before. The opening of the town’s second Chick-fil-a location, for instance, on Fairview Avenue in September provided new jobs for 125 people.

Also, in 2022, the Prattville campus of Central Alabama Community College partnered with the Alabama Department of Labor to open a new career center that provides services like resume assistance, interview preparation, educational and vocational training, and more. All of those services are free to the public.

And in the coming year, the Gin Shop in downtown Prattville will return to life. What was once a manufacturing plant will be converted into 127 modern, industrial-style apartments. Each one will be unique, as there are 60 different floor plans. That’s set to open early this year.

Prattville is known as the “Fountain City,” named for the abundance of artesian wells that once flowed through the town.

