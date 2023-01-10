Advertise
Scams increase with 2023 social security benefits boost

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients is 8.7%, meaning the average...
The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients is 8.7%, meaning the average retiree is getting an additional $146 in 2023, per AARP. Scammers are looking to steal as much of that money as they can.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seniors receiving Social Security benefits are getting more money in 2023 because of high inflation, and scammers are looking to capitalize.

“We’ve been hearing reports from folks who have been receiving phone calls or text messages purporting to be from the Social Security Administration,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama.

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients is 8.7%, meaning the average retiree is getting an additional $146 in 2023, per AARP.

They said it is the largest increase in more than 40 years, which is why criminals want personal information.

“If somebody obtains your social security number, then they can steal your identity,” Harding added.

Scammers can even spoof calls making the caller ID show up as the Social Security Administration. Experts stressed these criminals can be savvy.

“They can look at demographic data around the country, look for pockets of population where it’s more likely that folks are over 65 and then just basically start spraying that area with robocalls,” Harding said.

The Montgomery Area Council On Aging is among the organizations getting the word out. They encourage family members to spread awareness of this scam.

“Children of seniors, they might want to have a discussion with their parents, ‘Have you received any of these phone calls,’” said Donna Marietta, CEO of MACOA.

People already on Social Security do not have to register for these increased benefits, according to AARP.

Individuals should never give away private information over the phone.

