Warming trend will give way to rain & storms Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A warming trend will take shape through Thursday before a line of rain and storms pushes across the state, allowing much colder air to push in for Friday and the weekend.

Today will be beautiful with sunny skies once the morning pockets of dense fog get out of here. There is a Dense Fog Advisory or Freezing Fog Advisory in effect until 8 a.m. This means very low visibility and a few slick spots on bridges are overpasses are possible.

Once the fog is gone, all sunshine will allow temperatures to warm into the mid-60s. The winds will be light as high pressure will be in complete control. Tonight starts off clear and temperatures will fall quickly as soon as the sun sets.

Temperatures will warm through Thursday before falling off a cliff. (WSFA 12 News)

Clouds quickly thicken late tonight, keeping overnight lows in the 40s. Clouds will be stubborn tomorrow thanks to moisture streaming northward from the Gulf of Mexico. There will be some sunshine mixed in throughout the day. Temperatures will make it into the lower 70s despite the increase in clouds.

Thursday will start dry, cloudy and warm around 60 degrees. During the afternoon a cold front will push through and bring a line of rain and thunderstorms with it. Most everyone will see some rain with this as it passes through.

A line of rain and storms will push across Alabama Thursday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

The risk is there for scattered strong to damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two as ample amounts of wind energy will be in place. The limiting factor with this system regarding why there isn’t a much higher severe weather and tornado risk is the lack of deep Gulf of Mexico moisture. Dew points will only rise into the lower 60s on Thursday, which puts a cap on how much instability (energy) will be in place.

Still, there is a level 2-of-4 risk of severe thunderstorms for everyone. It’s just more of a damaging straight line wind threat as opposed to a tornado threat. As we’ve learned in the past, that doesn’t mean you should treat it lightly. Damaging straight line wind gusts can still cause big problems.

Wind gusts of 25-35 mph will occur Thursday even without any rain or storms. (WSFA 12 News)

Even without any storms it will be a breezy to windy day on Thursday. Wind gusts will be 25-35 mph from Thursday morning all the way through Friday afternoon. There will still probably be wind gusts up to 15 mph on Saturday as well.

The line of rain and storms will quickly clear the state by 8 p.m. Thursday. This will allow much colder air to funnel in for Friday and the upcoming weekend. With some pesky clouds hanging tough on Friday it will be hard to warm much above 50 degrees. The wind will keep things feeling cold all day long.

There is a level 2-of-4 risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon. Damaging wind gusts is the main risk. (WSFA 12 News)

Sunshine will be more prevalent during the weekend as temperatures stay below average. Highs will be in the lower 50s on Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday. Lows will be very chilly near 30 degrees both mornings this weekend.

Clouds will increase as next week gets underway. Monday will likely stay dry, but a chance of rain returns starting Monday night. This chance of rain continues through next week with much warmer temperatures in the 70s. No day next week looks like a total washout at this point; it just looks like intermittent chances for rain!

