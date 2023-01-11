Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama House of Representatives elects new leadership

By Erin Davis
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers gathered in Montgomery for an organizational session Tuesday. Representatives unanimously elected Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-DeKalb County, to serve as the new speaker of the House.

Former House Speaker Mac McCutcheon left the House floor for the last time, leaving Ledbetter, who was previously the majority leader, to take his seat.

“It’s time to go to work,” said Ledbetter.

“He’s a man of his word and at the end of the day in this business is all about keeping your word,” said Rep. Anthony Daniels, the House minority leader.

Ledbetter will decide what bills make it to the floor for debate. His top priority is making fentanyl possession a felony.

“If they come in Alabama with fentanyl they’re going to be punished to the highest extent,” said Ledbetter.

Even with a Republican supermajority, Ledbetter says he will foster healthy debate.

“The speaker’s gavel is not a weapon. It’s a tool to be used to encourage honest debate, find common ground and represent the constituents that each of us seek to serve,” he said.

The gavel was heard Tuesday to call order as representatives debated proposed rule changes. The biggest change increases the number of representatives needed to contest local bills.

“If you’re wanting to contest an issue that is in another county, it would take 11 members to do that,” said Rep. Joe Lovvorn, R-Lee.

Another rule reduced the time for debate from two hours to one hour. Supporters of the rule change say it will streamline the legislative process and give more power to committee chairs.

Both parties seemed satisfied.

“(There were) valid concerns and there were some agreements and concessions that have happened, so we’re starting off right,” said Daniels.

Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, was elected speaker pro tempore. John Treadwell was elected clerk of the House.

The Senate also held elections. Leadership will stay the same with Sen. Greg Reed as the chamber’s pro tempore, Sen. Clay Scofield as majority leader and Sen. Bobby Singleton as minority leader.

Lawmakers will meet Wednesday to finish the organizational session and meet in March to debate laws.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
Cousins confess to killing, dumping victims’ bodies in Tuscaloosa Co., fleeing scene
A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on...
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident
Jadarius Woods was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $180,000 bond.
2 more charged after 2 minors critically wounded in Montgomery shooting
Police say a man's body was found Tuesday on Manley Drive.
Man’s body found in north Montgomery

Latest News

Republicans flex their new House majority as they appoint new chairs of committees
Republicans flex their new House majority with new committee chairs
Erin Davis gives us more information about the newly elected Speaker of the House of...
Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter elected Speaker of Alabama House of Representatives
In 2016, a jury ruled that Mike Hubbard used his position as Alabama Speaker of the House for...
Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from prison
Rogers will be the first Alabama congressman to serve in the role.
Rep. Mike Rogers named chairman of House Armed Services Committee