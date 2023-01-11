Advertise
Auburn sophomore named SEC Gymnast of the Week

Auburn gymnastics competes at an NCAA gymnastics meet on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Auburn gymnastics competes at an NCAA gymnastics meet on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo/Stew Milne)(Stew Milne | AU Athletics)
By James Hayes
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn Sophomore Sunisa Lee has been named SEC Gymnast of the Week.

This is the fourth time in Lee’s career that she has achieved these honors and the first time this season.

Lee was a significant factor in the Tigers setting a season opener program best this past weekend at the Super 16. The team scored an outstanding 197.350 in Las Vegas. Lee never finished with a score below 9.9 all weekend. Her scores in all-around and beam were strong enough to place her in the top spot nationally.

The all-around title was her first of the season. She received a score of 39.750. Lee also finished the beam with a perfect 10.0. This was her fourth career perfect score on the beam.

Lee was also outstanding on vault and floor, scoring a 9.9 in both categories. That score on vault was instrumental in helping the team score 49.500 in the rotation and locking up the best score in the nation on opening weekend.

Next up for Lee and the Tigers Gymnastics team is the beginning of SEC competition against the No. 2 Florida in Gainesville at 6:30 p.m.

