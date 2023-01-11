Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Casey White’s defense attorneys file motion to move trial

Defense attorneys for Casey White have filed a motion to move his murder trial from the current April 17 start date.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Defense attorneys for Casey White have filed a motion to move his murder trial from the current April 17 start date.

According to online court documents, White’s defense attorneys filed the motion stating, “because of the undersigned’s understanding that this Honorable Court wanted to proceed with CC-20-511 first, Defense counsel will not be prepared or ready for trial in the above-styled case that’s presently set for April 17, 2023.”

White’s defense attorneys are also preparing for his capital murder trial on June 12. The attorneys say they will be prepared for this trial date in the online documents as well.

“Presently, CC-20-511 is set for trial on June 12, 2023 before this Honorable Court. Undersigned counsel will be prepared and ready for trial on that date.”

The defense stated in the motion that it will take, “months to adequately prepare the above-styled case for trial.”

The defense requests that White’s capital murder trial be held before his murder trial.

The motion to continue White’s trial will be heard on Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. along with a status conference, according to online court documents.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on...
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
Police say a man's body was found Tuesday on Manley Drive.
Man’s body found in north Montgomery
Jadarius Woods was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $180,000 bond.
2 more charged after 2 minors critically wounded in Montgomery shooting
Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
Cousins confess to killing, dumping victims’ bodies in Tuscaloosa Co., fleeing scene
Montgomery police conduct a death investigation at a residence on Narrow Lane Road.
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday

Latest News

Alabama absentee ballot example.
Perry County Commission Chairman indicted for voter fraud
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
Opelika police are seeking the public's help in finding Jimmie Smith, 68.
Opelika police seek missing man, 68, last seen in November
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital
Montgomery police conduct a death investigation at a residence on Narrow Lane Road.
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday