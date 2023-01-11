Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Federal spending bill includes over $25M for Montgomery-area projects

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The $1.7 trillion spending package signed by President Joe Biden last month includes funding for three projects in the Montgomery area.

This includes $6,800,000 to build a F-35 weapons load crew training facility. The city of Montgomery says this will improve training for weapons load crews and “certify their continued readiness.”

The city’s blight project will get $4,000,000 for neighborhood restoration and redevelopment of blighted properties. The city says many of these areas have endured fewer investment opportunities because of their condition.

The third project is $15,000,000 to build a commercial vehicle inspection gate and entry control facility area. This is to provide perimeter protection and security of Air Force personnel and assets, prevent unauthorized access, and maximize traffic flow.

“We are grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration – as well as the efforts of Representative Terri Sewell – for allocating millions in funding to three pressing priorities in Montgomery,” Mayor Steven Reed said in a news release. “This funding will enhance quality of life and support our region’s economic growth while also advancing the mission of the 187th Fighter Wing of the Alabama Air National Guard. Rep. Sewell continues to serve as a staunch advocate for Montgomery and all of the communities in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District.”

The city of Montgomery also thanked U.S. Rep.Terri Sewell for her efforts in getting these appropriations in the omnibus bill.

The bill that was signed into law on Dec. 29 will keep the federal government running through September.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on...
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
Police say a man's body was found Tuesday on Manley Drive.
Man’s body found in north Montgomery
Jadarius Woods was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $180,000 bond.
2 more charged after 2 minors critically wounded in Montgomery shooting
Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
Cousins confess to killing, dumping victims’ bodies in Tuscaloosa Co., fleeing scene
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia No. 1 with Alabama, Troy making AP Top 25 final poll of 2022

Latest News

The Montgomery Humane Society has closed its recently-opened second location.
Montgomery Humane Society closes second location
Soldiers of the 6th Military Police Detachment train on responding to an emergency situation....
Victim identified in apparent Ft. Rucker murder
ADOC: Elmore inmate admits to setting fire at prison chapel
ADOC: Elmore inmate admits to setting fire at prison chapel
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage