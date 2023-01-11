Federal spending bill includes over $25M for Montgomery-area projects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The $1.7 trillion spending package signed by President Joe Biden last month includes funding for three projects in the Montgomery area.

This includes $6,800,000 to build a F-35 weapons load crew training facility. The city of Montgomery says this will improve training for weapons load crews and “certify their continued readiness.”

The city’s blight project will get $4,000,000 for neighborhood restoration and redevelopment of blighted properties. The city says many of these areas have endured fewer investment opportunities because of their condition.

The third project is $15,000,000 to build a commercial vehicle inspection gate and entry control facility area. This is to provide perimeter protection and security of Air Force personnel and assets, prevent unauthorized access, and maximize traffic flow.

“We are grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration – as well as the efforts of Representative Terri Sewell – for allocating millions in funding to three pressing priorities in Montgomery,” Mayor Steven Reed said in a news release. “This funding will enhance quality of life and support our region’s economic growth while also advancing the mission of the 187th Fighter Wing of the Alabama Air National Guard. Rep. Sewell continues to serve as a staunch advocate for Montgomery and all of the communities in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District.”

The city of Montgomery also thanked U.S. Rep.Terri Sewell for her efforts in getting these appropriations in the omnibus bill.

The bill that was signed into law on Dec. 29 will keep the federal government running through September.

