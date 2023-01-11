First Alert: Strong line of storms on Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The warming trend continues today and tomorrow before a line of rain and storms pushes across the state, allowing much colder air to funnel in for Friday and the weekend.

Today will be mainly dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies allowing temperatures to warm into the lower 70s. This morning will be cloudiest part of today, and there could be some pockets of drizzle. The winds will be breezy by this afternoon with gusts upwards of 20 mph. Tonight will remain dry and cloudy with mild temperatures in the upper 50s.

A line of storms will push through Thursday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Tomorrow will start dry, cloudy and warm around 60 degrees. During the afternoon a cold front will push through and bring a relatively thin line of rain and thunderstorms with it. All of us will see at least some rain with this as it passes through.

The risk is there for scattered strong to damaging wind gusts and a couple of tornadoes as ample amounts of wind energy will be in place. The limiting factor with this system regarding why there isn’t a much higher severe weather and tornado risk is the lack of deep Gulf of Mexico moisture. Dew points will only rise into the lower 60s ahead of the storms, which effectively puts a cap on how much instability (energy) can be in place.

Damaging wind gusts are the main threat Thursday, but a couple of tornadoes are possible. (WSFA 12 News)

Still, there is a level 2-of-4 risk of severe thunderstorms for everyone. It’s just more of a damaging straight line wind threat as opposed to a tornado threat. As we’ve learned in the past, that doesn’t mean you should treat it lightly. Damaging straight line wind gusts can still cause big problems.

Even without any storms it will be a breezy to windy day tomorrow. Wind gusts will be 25-35 mph from the morning all the way through Friday afternoon. There will still probably be wind speeds upwards of 15 mph on Saturday. The windiest stretch will likely be tomorrow morning through tomorrow evening.

The line of rain and storms will quickly clear the state by 6 p.m. This will allow much colder air to funnel in for Friday and the upcoming weekend. With some pesky low clouds hanging tough on Friday it will be hard to warm up. We are keeping highs in the upper 40s. Add in the wind and it will feel unpleasantly cold all day.

A line of storms will push through tomorrow, followed by much colder air for the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Sunshine will be more prevalent during the weekend as temperatures remain below average. Highs will be in the lower 50s on Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday. Lows will be very chilly near 30 degrees both mornings this weekend. This means frosty conditions will greet you if you’re heading out early either day this weekend.

Clouds will quickly increase as next week gets underway. Monday will stay dry, but a chance of rain returns starting Monday night. This chance of rain continues through next week with warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

No day next week looks like a total washout at this point. However, it’s probable that as we get closer there will be a day or two with higher rain chances than others. Stay tuned!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.