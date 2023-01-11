Long list of Montgomery events planned for Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery, and the rest of the country, will mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday with a number of events taking place all weekend long.

WSFA 12 News will once again air a televised event, a “Statewide Celebration,” highlighting artists’ performances and honoring those known as “Keepers of the Dream.”

The 27th annual Martin Luther King, Jr Memorial Scholarship gathering is planned for Saturday morning, hosted by the Alpha Upsilon Lambda Educational Foundation. It’s designed to pay tribute to Dr. King as a fraternity brother, continue the tradition of raising “dollars for college scholars, and recognize Montgomery area citizens as “King Legacy Advocates.”

Find more information on this website.

The Montgomery Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration Planning Committee announced its 2023 schedule of events January 12-16. This year’s celebration theme is “Time to build.”

Thursday: Young People’s Town Hall

Friday: Jazz and Lyrical Celebration

Saturday: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

Monday: Day of Community Service, Family Fun Day, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Party

Learn more about these events and others happening around our area.

