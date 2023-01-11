Advertise
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday

Montgomery police conduct a death investigation at a residence on Narrow Lane Road.
Montgomery police conduct a death investigation at a residence on Narrow Lane Road.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an incident in Montgomery Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery police, the incident happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Officers and medics were called to the scene after a report that someone had died. There, emergency officials found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two people of interest were taken into custody, but their potential involvement in the case is unknown.

Anyone with any information related to this death investigation, please contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to remove the victim’s cause of death, initially believed by law enforcement to be a shooting, until further investigation can be conducted.

