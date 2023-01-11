Advertise
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Wednesday

A man is dead following a shooting in Montgomery Wednesday morning.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following a shooting in Montgomery Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery police, the shooting happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Officers and medics were called to the scene after a report that someone had died. There, emergency officials found a man who had been fatally shot.

Police say two people of interest were taken into custody, but their potential involvement in the case is unknown.

Anyone with any information related to this death investigation, please contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

