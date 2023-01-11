Montgomery Humane Society closes second location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has closed its recently-opened second location.

The shelter on Bell Road was only open for nearly 17 weeks.

Lea Turbert, spokesperson for the humane society, says they were able to open that location with grant funds.

“So, the grant money is what helped us open it, pay the rent, the electricity all of that — and of course, now the grant funds have been used,” said Turbert.

She says staffing both locations also became a problem.

Turbert also says the busy spring season would have been easier to manage with two locations, but pet owners can help.

“Please spay and neuter your pet,” said Turbert.

Plus, consider adopting before buying.

“They are already going to be spayed and neutered,” she added.

Animals are also microchipped, vaccinated and are given heartworm preventatives.

“It’s a lot cheaper to adopt a dog or cat kitten or puppy than it is to buy one,” said Turbert.

As for the future of the humane society, Lea says they plan to incorporate a second location into their budget and hopefully will reopen one by mid-summer.

