Montgomery police chief says department working to address gunfire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Video of shots fired at the New Moon Bar & Grill on Dalraida Road was show over the big screen at Tuesday’s Montgomery City Council meeting.

Two people were injured and over 60 shell casings were picked up by investigators. The video was recorded in November. Now, the police chief is making it public.

“(The) decreased quality of life in that neighborhood is something that needs to be addressed,” Chief Darryl Albert said. “So tonight I presented some videos depicting the violence that occurred on November 19, and what the neighbors were faced with prior to MPD’s arrival.”

That arrival was also caught on police body camera. The video showed officers forcing their way through a crowded bar was captured at 1:30 a.m., when the chief said the bar was supposed to be closed.

“The officer had to enter the establishment to find the security guard that the establishment hired for security, who was actually struck by a bullet that night as well,” Albert said

It was just one example of the kind of shootings, which some residents at the meeting said have become all too common.

Angela Exford is a resident in Montgomery’s Seth Johnson neighborhood. She described it as a “war zone” where bullets puncture people’s property on a regular basis.

“On the first of the year, I thought my family member was shot on our back patio,” Exford said.

The police chief said he takes these crimes seriously. He said the city is down 53 cases on nonlethal shootings in 2022. Additionally, he said Montgomery ended the year with 62 homicides versus 77 last year. But he admitted there is still more work to be done.

As far as the incident at the New Moon bar, representatives at Tuesday’s meeting said they have put a new business model in place and were ordered to return to next month’s City Council meeting to provide an update.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.