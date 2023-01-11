Opelika police seek missing man, 68, last seen in November

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen nearly two months ago.

Police said 68-year-old Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, Ala., was last seen on Nov. 19 when he was dropped off near Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway in Opelika.

Authorities said Smith had been staying in a hotel on Columbus Parkway in Opelika prior to his disappearance.

He is described as 5′9″ tall with a gray beard.

Opelika police are seeking the public's help in finding Jimmie Smith, 68. (Source: Opelika Police Department)

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact OPD at 334-705-5200 or their secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.