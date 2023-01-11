Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Opelika police seek missing man, 68, last seen in November

Opelika police are seeking the public's help in finding Jimmie Smith, 68.
Opelika police are seeking the public's help in finding Jimmie Smith, 68.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen nearly two months ago.

Police said 68-year-old Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, Ala., was last seen on Nov. 19 when he was dropped off near Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway in Opelika.

Authorities said Smith had been staying in a hotel on Columbus Parkway in Opelika prior to his disappearance.

He is described as 5′9″ tall with a gray beard.

Opelika police are seeking the public's help in finding Jimmie Smith, 68.
Opelika police are seeking the public's help in finding Jimmie Smith, 68.(Source: Opelika Police Department)

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact OPD at 334-705-5200 or their secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on...
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
Police say a man's body was found Tuesday on Manley Drive.
Man’s body found in north Montgomery
Jadarius Woods was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $180,000 bond.
2 more charged after 2 minors critically wounded in Montgomery shooting
Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
Cousins confess to killing, dumping victims’ bodies in Tuscaloosa Co., fleeing scene
Montgomery police conduct a death investigation at a residence on Narrow Lane Road.
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday

Latest News

Alabama absentee ballot example.
Perry County Commission Chairman indicted for voter fraud
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital
Montgomery police conduct a death investigation at a residence on Narrow Lane Road.
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday