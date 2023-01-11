Ozark police investigate possible murder

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Wednesday at an apartment community in Ozark.

The victim is 27-year-old Anthony L. Gray, identified by Dale County Coroner John Cawley.

He said Gray was shot once in the chest at Jasmine Hill Apartments.

A statement from Ozark police is expected later Wednesday.

Dale County Jail records do not reveal a murder arrest in the past few hours.

