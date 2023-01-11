Ozark police investigate possible murder
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Wednesday at an apartment community in Ozark.
The victim is 27-year-old Anthony L. Gray, identified by Dale County Coroner John Cawley.
He said Gray was shot once in the chest at Jasmine Hill Apartments.
A statement from Ozark police is expected later Wednesday.
Dale County Jail records do not reveal a murder arrest in the past few hours.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.