Ozark police investigate possible murder

By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Wednesday at an apartment community in Ozark.

The victim is 27-year-old Anthony L. Gray, identified by Dale County Coroner John Cawley.

He said Gray was shot once in the chest at Jasmine Hill Apartments.

A statement from Ozark police is expected later Wednesday.

Dale County Jail records do not reveal a murder arrest in the past few hours.

