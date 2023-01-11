Advertise
Perry County Commission Chairman indicted for voter fraud

Alabama absentee ballot example.(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Perry County Commissioner Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been indicted for voter fraud.

According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. was indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud relating to the 2022 primary and general elections.

The indictment alleges Turner voted multiple times during the primary election, inserting complete ballots into the tabulator at a polling location in Perry County. During the general election, Turner is accused of ballot harvesting or mailing multiple absentee ballots.

The secretary of state’s office said both incidents remain under investigation.

Additional details on Turner’s indictment have not been released.

When asked if the investigations would affect the outcome of the 2022 primary or general election, Sec. of State John Merrill said he could not comment.

“It is not appropriate at this time to comment because a lot of variables that factor into that decision and these matters are currently under investigation,” Merrill said.

If you have any information relating to instances of voter fraud, please get in touch with the elections division at (334) 242-7210.

