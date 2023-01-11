Prayer vigil held for Prattville teen seriously injured in crash

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Family and friends gathered Tuesday to pray for a Prattville teen who continues to fight for his life in the hospital.

Lane Martin, 17, was involved in a crash near U.S. Highway 31 in Autauga County on Jan. 3, according to his mother, Lindsey Martin.

Martin’s friends spoke highly of him, saying he was a selfless individual that would literally “give you the shirt off of his back.”

“If you ever called Lane and told him, ‘Hey, I need help,’ he’d be there in two seconds,” Kennedy Wyatt said.

Brody Hughes, another friend of Martin’s, hopes that he pulls through so they can continue to make memories together.

“I love you like a brother, and I hope you heal very fast,” Hughes said

Many who showed up to the vigil have faith that Martin will recover.

“He’d always make everybody laugh, and he’ll be back making us laugh soon,” Wyatt said, “We just got to keep praying.”

