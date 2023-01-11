Second man charged in kidnapping, beating death of Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been charged in the death of a Montgomery man whose body was found in Lapine.

According to court records, Reginald Renard Jones is charged with capital murder and kidnapping in the death of Nakel Johnson.

Another man, Jonathan Antonio Hoover, has also been charged.

An arrest affidavit indicates between Sunday, Nov. 12, and Tuesday, Nov. 15, the two men kidnapped Johnson, held him hostage in his hotel room, tortured and beat him with multiple objects.

Court documents added Johnson was later stuffed into the trunk of his 2022 Toyota Corolla and drove to Lapine. They then attempted to set the vehicle on fire at a local business and dumped it with Johnson still inside.

Police discovered the vehicle on Nov. 15 in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in Lapine. Johnson was pronounced dead at Baptist South Hospital.

Initially, police reported that Johnson had been last seen in Montgomery near Mobile Highway before his body was found in Lapine. Police said Johnson sustained injuries that resulted in his death.

Both Hoover and Jones are being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

