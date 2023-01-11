Advertise
State senators look ahead to regular legislative session

By Erin Davis
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers are officially organized for the regular legislative session. Both chambers chose new leaders, solidified rules and certified election results.

The regular legislative session will start in March. So, lawmakers are focused on bills they think will benefit Alabamians the most.

“Medicaid, Medicaid expansion, Medicaid expansion,” said Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton.

Included in the parties’ priorities are to expand broadband and add rape and incest exceptions to the state’s abortion ban. Those exceptions were considered by Senate Republicans in 2019.

“Now, it’s time to hold them to those exceptions,” said Singleton.

At a legislative breakfast hosted by the Alabama Daily News, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth says his focus will be on economic development. He says the state is running out of sites where businesses can relocate.

“Increasing Alabama’s inventory of mega sites, providing new abilities for the state Industrial Development Authority,” said Ainsworth.

Senator Arthur Orr, chair of the Finance and Taxation Education Committee, says he’s focused on a tax surplus and how it can help Alabamians.

“We believe after we take care of state government, at least on the education side, we have enough to send back to the people of Alabama who sent it to us in the first place,” said Orr.

“I think citizens get more out of expansion to Medicaid than they would a one-time check to be able to spend,” said Singleton.

Singleton doesn’t expect a standout issue this session.

“At least in the first session, this quadrennium,” he said. “But you know, how things can turn in the middle of it. I just don’t know yet.”

Lawmakers expect to be able to file their bills by the end of this week, if not by the end of the day.

