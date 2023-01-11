Suspect nabbed in Ozark murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Ozark.

Woodrow Elijah Barnes, 25, has been charged with murder. He was identified through numerous interviews and physical evidence, according to the Ozark Police Department.

A bond has not been set at this time.

The Ozark Police Department responded to an apartment in the Jasmine Hill complex at around 12 a.m. on January 11. They found 27-year-old Anthony Grey suffering from a gunshot wound.

The case is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

