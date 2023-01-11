Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspects arrested for involvement in Eufaula firearms assault

Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a firearm assault.
Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a firearm assault.(Eufaula Police Department)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a firearm assault.

A 39-year-old man was assaulted and sustained a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on South Randolph Avenue on Wednesday 4 January 2023. The lone victim is expected to make a recovery.

Charisma Monique Upshaw, 35, of Eufaula, Yulanda Denise Peterson, 43, of Eufaula, and Shannon Dalarious Rice, 36, of Georgetown, GA, were arrested in connections to the firearms assault.

All suspects are awaiting a bond hearing and were charged with Assault First Degree (13A-6-20). Upshaw, Peterson and Rice are being held at the Eufaula City Jail. The assault remains under investigation and additional arrests are anticipated.

Eufaula police chief did suspect there was a connection between the suspects. All subjects arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police conduct a death investigation at a residence on Narrow Lane Road.
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday
Lane Martin, 17, was involved in a single vehicle crash on Jan. 3
Prayer vigil held for Prattville teen seriously injured in crash
Renard Jones has been arrested in the death of a missing Montgomery man.
Second man charged in kidnapping, beating death of Montgomery man
A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on...
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
Police say a man's body was found Tuesday on Manley Drive.
Man’s body found in north Montgomery

Latest News

Parole denied for Edward Seibold, notorious Auburn murderer
Creating a STEM ecosystem in Montgomery
Creating a STEM ecosystem in Montgomery
he Alabama STEM Council is hosting a “Design Studio Session” Thursday, a tool to creat,...
Alabama STEM Council to hold final Design Studio Session, creating STEM ecosystem
Suzette Whitted jumped into action when BJ Parker was choking in December at Bright Star.
Jefferson County security officer saves man from choking
611 vulnerable adults are currently looking for a home.
Alabama DHR looking to add more adult foster care homes