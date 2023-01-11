Advertise
Victim identified in apparent Ft. Rucker murder

A victim has been identified in a suspected murder that happened on the Ft. Rucker base.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FT. RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in a suspected murder that happened on the Ft. Rucker post.

Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu of the Bronx, New York City, was killed during an altercation with another soldier, per a statement made by Ft. Rucker officials.

Latifu was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was training as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

The incident is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

