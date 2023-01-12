Advertise
Alabama DHR looking to add more adult foster care homes

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources is looking to open more homes to adult foster care.

DHR says 611 adults who are either elderly or disabled are looking for caregivers who will take care of them in a “home-like” setting.

“We’re trying to recruit across the state of Alabama to have more additional foster homes, at least one foster home in every single county,” said Billie Robinson, the state’s program supervisor.

Robinson added adults in foster homes will have more autonomy in a “family-like” setting rather than being in a restrictive area like a nursing home or a mental health facility.

So far, there are only 19 existing adult foster care homes in the state, with nine of them in Mobile County.

People interested in opening their homes for adult foster care may apply here. Robinson said applicants must be 18 years or older, pass a background check and have adequate space in their home and sufficient income to support themselves and the person receiving care.

