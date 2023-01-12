Advertise
Alabama governor declares state of emergency in 6 counties

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency following devastating storm damage caused by tornadoes that moved across the state Thursday.

Ivey’s office said she and other state officials are closely monitoring the effects of the storms and, in response to the initial system that hit the state, the governor has issued emergency declarations for a number of counties.

Those counties include: Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.

The governor’s office said more assessments are being done to determine if the emergency declaration will need to be expanded.

“As severe weather continues impacting the state, I urge all Alabamians in its path to stay weather aware and to be safe,” Ivey said. “We have already seen parts of the state rattled by this severe weather system, which is why I have issued a state of emergency for six of our counties that were in the path of Mother Nature’s wrath. I – along with my partners at the Alabama EMA – will continue monitoring to determine if an expanded state of emergency is needed. I am ready to b a helping hand to local officials. Please continue using caution!”

Governor Kay Ivey meets with State EMA Director Jeff Smitherman in her office, where she signed...
Governor Kay Ivey meets with State EMA Director Jeff Smitherman in her office, where she signed emergency declarations for multiple counties.(Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's press office)

The emergency declaration allows the governor to activate the Alabama National Guard and other state agencies to respond to the severe weather. It also puts price gouging protocols into place and waives some federal motor-carrier regulations.

