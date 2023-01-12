Alabama STEM Council to hold final Design Studio Session, creating STEM ecosystem

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama STEM Council is hosting a “Design Studio Session” Thursday, a tool to create, develop, and build a statewide STEM ecosystem.

The Alabama STEM Council was formed in 2020 by an executive order that Governor Kay Ivey signed. The Council members represent Alabama businesses, education, and state government leaders.

Thursday is the final of three sessions held around the state with nearly 100 STEM educators and industry experts. The council, and these leaders around the state, are evaluating existing resources, along with tools and stakeholders, to take Alabama to the next level.

TechMGM is hosting today’s Design Studio Session - a collaboration of local industry, educational and government entities working together to connect and leverage Montgomery’s unique technology-related assets.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.