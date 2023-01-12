Advertise
Baptist Health activates emergency operations plan due to storms

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In light of Thursday’s severe weather, Baptist Health has activated its emergency operations plan at all three campuses.

A Baptist spokeswoman said this precautionary alert is issued whenever they anticipate or receive an influx of patients due to an emergency or natural disaster. The alert was sent out to hospital workers. At this time, no extra personnel are being called in.

They are also discharging nonemergent patients as needed to ensure they have enough space in case there is an influx of storm-related patients.

Baptist is continuing to evaluate the situation and will make adjustments within each hospital as needed.

