Damaging storm causes significant damage in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY (WSFA) - Severe weather is sweeping across the state. Multiple reports are coming in from all over our coverage area of extensive damage and injuries.

According to the Autauga County EMA, there are multiple reports of homes damaged, trees down, and injuries in the Old Kingston area after damaging storms moved through the area.

Damage off Autauga Co. Rd 57 and 62-- damage is extensive. Lines down please avoid these areas and use extreme caution. #always pic.twitter.com/9xpmhK2Vi0 — CAEC (@CAEC_COOP) January 12, 2023

Autauga EMA is also reporting damage along C.R. 68 and Hwy 31 all the way to the county line and also has experienced multiple trees and power lines down. Autauga County EMA has informed WSFA that this area is the top concern right now.

Law enforcement officials are reporting damage to a store, fire department, and a church in the Marbury area

A significant tornado swept through Selma earlier as severe weather continued to make its way through Alabama.

