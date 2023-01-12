Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Damaging storm causes significant damage in Autauga County

Hwy. 40 near Marbury
Hwy. 40 near Marbury(WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY (WSFA) - Severe weather is sweeping across the state. Multiple reports are coming in from all over our coverage area of extensive damage and injuries.

WATCH LIVE SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE

According to the Autauga County EMA, there are multiple reports of homes damaged, trees down, and injuries in the Old Kingston area after damaging storms moved through the area.

Autauga EMA is also reporting damage along C.R. 68 and Hwy 31 all the way to the county line and also has experienced multiple trees and power lines down. Autauga County EMA has informed WSFA that this area is the top concern right now.

Law enforcement officials are reporting damage to a store, fire department, and a church in the Marbury area

A significant tornado swept through Selma earlier as severe weather continued to make its way through Alabama.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police conduct a death investigation at a residence on Narrow Lane Road.
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday
Lane Martin, 17, was involved in a single vehicle crash on Jan. 3
Prayer vigil held for Prattville teen seriously injured in crash
Renard Jones has been arrested in the death of a missing Montgomery man.
Second man charged in kidnapping, beating death of Montgomery man
Police say a man's body was found Tuesday on Manley Drive.
Man’s body found in north Montgomery
A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on...
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway

Latest News

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Major damage to several homes in Hale CO.
Storm damage in West Ala. as severe weather continues
Today, January 12th, is a First Alert Weather Day.
LIVE: WSFA covering multiple tornado warnings; Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day