Human remains found in car linked to missing person case

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Human remains recovered from a car in a ditch in Bessemer Wednesday may be linked to a missing person’s case from last year according to police.

A utility worker discovered the vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road Wednesday. It appeared that the car left the roadway and struck a tree at the bottom of the ravine.

Investigators recovered human remains from inside the car and learned that the vehicle is linked to a missing persons case for Ricardo Carlos Jefferson, from September 2022.

The remains have not been positively identified but police say they are believed to be Jefferson’s.

The death is being investigated by the Bessemer Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

