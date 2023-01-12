Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lawrence Co. Medical Center sustains significant roof damage in severe weather

No injuries have been reported from the damage in the building.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for the Lawrence County Medical Center confirmed that the building sustained significant roof damage after severe weather swept through most of North Alabama.

Chief Executive Officer of the Lawrence County Medical Center, Dean Griffin, confirmed the medical center had some windows break and significant roof damage. Griffin said where the roof is damaged, water is entering the building.

Medical center staff has moved patients impacted by the leaking water. No injuries have been reported from the damage in the building.

Griffin commended the hospital staff on its actions to keep patients safe.

“Everyone in the area and here in the hospital has done a great job of making sure the patients are taken care of,” Griffin said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police conduct a death investigation at a residence on Narrow Lane Road.
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday
Lane Martin, 17, was involved in a single vehicle crash on Jan. 3
Prayer vigil held for Prattville teen seriously injured in crash
Renard Jones has been arrested in the death of a missing Montgomery man.
Second man charged in kidnapping, beating death of Montgomery man
Police say a man's body was found Tuesday on Manley Drive.
Man’s body found in north Montgomery
A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on...
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway

Latest News

Perry Co. Commission Chair Albert Turner Jr. indicted on voter fraud.
Perry County Commission Chairman responds to voter fraud indictment
Today, January 12th, is a First Alert Weather Day.
LIVE: WSFA covering multiple tornado warnings; Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
Human remains found in car linked to missing person case
Human remains found in car linked to missing person case
Parole denied for Edward Seibold, notorious Auburn murderer