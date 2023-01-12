Advertise
Man charged in Hope Hull homicide investigation

Terry Brandon Cumbie has been charged with capital murder in a Hope Hull murder investigation.
Terry Brandon Cumbie has been charged with capital murder in a Hope Hull murder investigation.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a Hope Hull homicide investigation.

According to officials, deputies responded to a “domestic-related” call of a person shot in the 200 block of George Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday. There, authorities said Joseph Williams, 40, was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

Deputies said the suspect, Terry Brandon Cumbie, 40, was still on the scene and taken into custody.

Cumbie has been charged with capital murder and first-degree domestic violence. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

