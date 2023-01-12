Montgomery death investigation elevated to homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says new information has elevated a death investigation to a homicide.

According to MPD, units found the body of Maurice Young, 51, of Montgomery, around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Manley Drive. That’s near Lower Wetumpka Road on the city’s north side.

Young’s body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The circumstances surrounding the homicide are under investigation. No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery police at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or their secret witness line at 334-625-4000.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.