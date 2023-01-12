Advertise
Montgomery death investigation elevated to homicide

The Montgomery Police Department says new information has elevated a death investigation to a homicide.
The Montgomery Police Department says new information has elevated a death investigation to a homicide.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says new information has elevated a death investigation to a homicide.

According to MPD, units found the body of Maurice Young, 51, of Montgomery, around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Manley Drive. That’s near Lower Wetumpka Road on the city’s north side.

Young’s body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The circumstances surrounding the homicide are under investigation. No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery police at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or their secret witness line at 334-625-4000.

