MPD identifies victim in Wednesday morning homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the murder of Juwan Tolliver, 25, of Montgomery.

According to police, Wednesday around 6:35 a.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call on the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road near the Southern Blvd. regarding a death.

Upon arrival, authorities found that Tolliver had succumbed to fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say two people of interest were taken into custody, but their potential involvement in the case is unknown.

The circumstances surrounding this homicide remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

