Perry County Commission Chairman responds to voter fraud indictment

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Perry County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. released a statement following the announcement of his indictment Wednesday for voter fraud.

The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office said Turner Jr. has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud relating to the 2022 primary and general elections.

The indictment alleges Turner voted multiple times during the primary election, inserting complete ballots into the tabulator at a polling location in Perry County. During the general election, Turner is accused of ballot harvesting or mailing multiple absentee ballots.

Turner calls the voter fraud claims “bogus” but agreed the ballots were stuffed but not by him “but by the people.”

“The people were tired of politically motivated prosecutions by an incompetent district attorney. It is not going unnoticed that two days before he leaves office for good, he sends out a press release before he gets an arrest warrant or notifies the accused of the charges.”

Turner also called the indictment “political theatre at its finest.”

You can read the full statement below:

Chairman's Response To Bogus Claim of Voter Fraud The Perry County Commission Chairman was informed about a press... Posted by Perry County Commissioner, District 1, Albert Turner Jr on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

The secretary of state’s office said both incidents remain under investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.