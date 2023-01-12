Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ringtail returned to wild after being stuck inside Kohl’s store for 3 weeks

A ringtail was safely returned to the wild after it was stuck inside a Kohl’s store in Colorado for three weeks. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – A ringtail was safely returned to the wild after it was stuck inside a Kohl’s store in Colorado for three weeks.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the animal was hiding out in the store’s shoe department throughout that time, eating ceiling tiles and shoe boxes.

Officials said the animal was able to sneak in and out of the cat traps they had set up without tripping them, making it very difficult to capture.

Finally, the ringtail was caught. The sheriff’s office released it into the nearby woods on Monday.

While ringtails are commonly referred to as ringtail cats, they aren’t actually cats at all. They are part of the Procyonidae family, which also includes raccoons.

Although native to Colorado, the sheriff’s office said ringtails are a rare sight to see because they are nocturnal animals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Today, January 12th, is a First Alert Weather Day.
LIVE: WSFA covering multiple tornado warnings; Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
Montgomery police conduct a death investigation at a residence on Narrow Lane Road.
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday
Police say a man's body was found Tuesday on Manley Drive.
Man’s body found in north Montgomery
Lane Martin, 17, was involved in a single vehicle crash on Jan. 3
Prayer vigil held for Prattville teen seriously injured in crash

Latest News

File image
MPD identifies victim in Wednesday morning homicide
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Worker electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Reports: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized following cardiac arrest
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama