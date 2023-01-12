Storm damage in West Ala. as severe weather continues

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We’re receiving reports of storm damage in West Alabama after a line of storms moved through the area this morning.

There is major damage to several homes in Hale County on Oak Village Road off Hale County Road 36.

The Hale County EMA director said a possible tornado struck Greensboro on Pear Road. Homes are damaged. No word of any injuries or deaths at this time.

Due to severe weather conditions, Eutaw residents are being asked to stay off the roads until further notice.

Mayor Latasha Johnson released the following statement:

“Do not be on the roads or streets at this time. Please do not approach down power lines. Do not attempt to travel or be out in these conditions. Effective immediately the City of Eutaw is closed for traffic and we encourage everyone to stay home off the roads and safe until we can clear this area.”

We’re also getting pictures and video of damage in Winston County on Delmar County Road 28.

