Storm damage in West Ala. as severe weather continues

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We’re receiving reports of storm damage in West Alabama after a line of storms moved through the area this morning.

There is major damage to several homes in Hale County on Oak Village Road off Hale County Road 36.

The Hale County EMA director said a possible tornado struck Greensboro on Pear Road. Homes are damaged. No word of any injuries or deaths at this time.

Due to severe weather conditions, Eutaw residents are being asked to stay off the roads until further notice.

Caption

Mayor Latasha Johnson released the following statement:

Caption

We’re also getting pictures and video of damage in Winston County on Delmar County Road 28.

Caption
Caption

Related Stories

First Alert: Tornado Watch issued for most of Central Alabama until 1 PM

