Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today, January 12th, is a First Alert Weather Day. That has been declared early this morning in anticipation of a strong to severe line of thunderstorms that will roll through this afternoon.

Since yesterday there has been an increase in the severe weather potential for everyone. Those with the highest risk are in the red level 3-of-4 risk on the map below.

Severe thunderstorms are possible, if not likely, across Central Alabama today. (WSFA 12 News)

The threats with the line of storms include damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph, a few tornadoes and large hail to one inch in diameter (the size of quarters). The damaging wind risk is the highest of the three.

The timing of the line is still very similar to what we were advertising yesterday. It looks like it will enter West Alabama late this morning and then move across the region throughout the afternoon. The end time is about 6-7 p.m. That’s about when the line should be completely out of the state.

There is a 3-hour window for most counties today when the line of storms will push through. (WSFA 12 News)

Now it won’t storm on every single location during that entire window. Your location likely only sees rain and thunderstorm activity for 1-2 hours at the most as the line passes through. Things will go downhill fast as the line rolls in, but improvement happens less than two hours later as things quickly dry out and the line pushes eastward.

A brief break in the clouds will follow the line of storms early this evening before clouds roll in from the north. These low clouds will be accompanied by much colder air. By tomorrow morning we’re looking at temperatures in the lower 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes and large hail are all hazards with today's line of storms. (WSFA 12 News)

The low clouds will hold firm through most of tomorrow. In fact, there could be a few sprinkles or flurries as just enough moisture may get squeezed out over Central Alabama. The farther north you are in the state, the higher this chance is. The clouds will hold highs in the 40s, making for a very chilly day. Pair that with wind gusts of 20-30 mph all day long and it won’t be a fun day to be outside.

Fortunately the sun returns this weekend with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 50s on Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will feature dry weather despite there being more clouds. Temperatures will top out in the lower 60s.

A quick chance of showers exists Monday night and Tuesday. This shouldn’t amount to much as models have continued backing off regarding rainfall potential. Skies will definitely be mostly cloudy during this period.

A line of storms will come through this afternoon before much colder air arrives tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

Another low-end chance of showers is in the forecast for Wednesday. Many will stay dry here, but the chance is there for scattered shower activity. The better chance of rain next week currently looks to be Wednesday night and Thursday with another cold front. It’s far too early to get into specifics at this time. What we can say is some thunderstorms look to at least be possible as that system pushes through Alabama.

Temperatures next week will again be warm. Expect highs in the 70s for most everyone from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Lows will be mild in the 50s and 60s.

