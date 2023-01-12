Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Worker electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says

A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.(WVVA)
By Melinda Zosh, Martin Staunton and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A utility worker in West Virginia died by electrocution while on the job Wednesday.

West Virginia State Police said 24-year-old Daniel McGrath was installing fiber optic wire while working on a bucket truck near a road in Oakvale.

American Electric Power said it was contacted by the Mercer County 911 Center that afternoon.

WVVA said AEP was asked to turn off the power to a utility pole in Oakvale.

AEP reported McGrath had come into contact with a line on that pole, and first responders were unable to move his body until the power was cut.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Today, January 12th, is a First Alert Weather Day.
LIVE: WSFA covering multiple tornado warnings; Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
Montgomery police conduct a death investigation at a residence on Narrow Lane Road.
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday
Police say a man's body was found Tuesday on Manley Drive.
Man’s body found in north Montgomery
Lane Martin, 17, was involved in a single vehicle crash on Jan. 3
Prayer vigil held for Prattville teen seriously injured in crash

Latest News

File image
MPD identifies victim in Wednesday morning homicide
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Reports: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized following cardiac arrest
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama