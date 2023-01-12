WSFA 12 News to broadcast ‘MLK Community Celebration’ special

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is preparing to air a special program honoring the life of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The 30-minute special will air several times over the weekend and on MLK Day.

The “MLK Community Celebration” will honor the legacy of Dr. King and award individuals who work to make our community a better place.

The City of Montgomery, and the rest of the country, will mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday with a number of events taking place all weekend long.

Honorees for 2023 include Pastor Ken Austin, Mrs. Sue Tang, Dr. Henry Terry and Dr. Charlotte Morris.

The special will run Saturday at 6 p.m., preempting WSFA 12 News at 6 that evening. It will air again at the same time Sunday and at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, MLK Day, in place of “Entertainment Tonight.”

