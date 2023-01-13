Advertise
Alabama coordinator reportedly headed to Ole Miss

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding walks the field before an NCAA college football game...
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding walks the field before an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By James Hayes
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding is reportedly leaving the Crimson Tide for the same job at Ole Miss.

According to Chris Low of ESPN, Golding is set to replace Chris Partridge as the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.

Golding has been a member of the Alabama staff since 2018 and has spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator. He signed a three-year extension in 2021, which put him under contract for the upcoming season.

Nick Saban will now be looking to hire his fifth defensive coordinator since 2007.

