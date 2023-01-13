Alabama coordinator reportedly headed to Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding is reportedly leaving the Crimson Tide for the same job at Ole Miss.

According to Chris Low of ESPN, Golding is set to replace Chris Partridge as the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.

Pete Golding is leaving @AlabamaFTBL to replace Chris Partridge as defensive coordinator at @OleMissFB, sources tell ESPN. Golding has been with Nick Saban at Alabama since 2018, the last four seasons as defensive coordinator. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 13, 2023

Golding has been a member of the Alabama staff since 2018 and has spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator. He signed a three-year extension in 2021, which put him under contract for the upcoming season.

Nick Saban will now be looking to hire his fifth defensive coordinator since 2007.

