Alabama governor to visit hard-hit Autauga, Dallas counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will travel to two of the hardest hit areas of the state Friday to see firsthand the devastation brought by Thursday’s tornado outbreak.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Jeff Smitherman and U.S. Sen. Katie Boyd Britt will join the governor.

Ivey’s office said she will travel to Dallas County around 2:15 p.m. where she’ll survey the damage by helicopter before landing to visit a residential area to speak with homeowners and get a sense of the impact. The city of Selma took a direct hit from a tornado, estimated to have been at least an EF-2 or EF-3 in strength.

Ivey is expected to briefly speak with media before flying on to the Autauga County area where seven people were confirmed dead. There, she’ll view damage from above around 3:30 p.m. before landing at a staging area set up at White Pond Baptist Church in Marbury.

The governor is expected to meet with individuals on the ground and get a sense of the ongoing recovery efforts before speaking with the media about her second stop.

Ivey declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon that covers six counties, including Dallas and Autauga. She has not ruled out an expansion of the declaration.

