Death toll rises to 7 after storms sweep across Autauga County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The death total in Autauga County following Thursday’s severe weather is now at seven after a missing person was found dead Friday morning.

According to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was initially reported missing, but her body was located early Friday.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, interim Autauga County Sheriff David Hill broke news that six deaths had been confirmed in his county.

None of the victim’s identities have been released.

The deaths happened in the Old Kingston area, around county roads 40 and 21, an area Autauga County EMA Ernie Baggett previously confirmed had multiple damaged homes, trees down and injuries.

Baggett said at least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders, though he didn’t know the extent of their injuries.

Hill said search efforts will continue throughout the day Friday.

So far, Autauga County is the only place where deaths have been reported, despite tornadoes hitting several densely populated areas, injuring multiple people as the storms tracked eastward for miles.

Autauga County Disaster Relief Fund

The Central Alabama Community Foundation has created the Autauga County Disaster Relief Fund. This fund has been created to assist citizens that the storms have impacted. Funds will be used to support both the immediate as well as long-term needs of citizens in Autauga County.

To donate, you can mail a check payable to CACF, 114 Church Street, Montgomery, AL.

