Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Food for Thought 1/12

By Mark Bullock
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High scores

King Tutt BBQ (1314 Highland Ave.): 99

LuLu’s Cake Shop (2463 Highland Ave.): 99

Hookah House (105 N. Burbank Dr.): 100

Low scores

Los Jalapenos in the Alley (130 Commerce St.): 83

  • Priority items: Salsa at improper temperature; no hot water at hand sink; dishwasher not dispensing proper concentration of sanitizing solution

Red Lobster (300 Eastdale Circle): 82

  • Priority items: Lettuce and tomatoes at improper temperature; dishwasher not dispensing proper concentration of sanitizing solution

American Deli (971 Ann St.): 79

  • Priority items: Chicken wings at improper temperature; rodent droppings under counter

Cuco’s Mexican Cafe (72 Dexter Ave.): 77

  • Priority items: Lettuce and tomatoes at improper temperature; no chemical test strips; no soap paper towels at kitchen sink; no hot water at bar sink

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Cold weather returns...
Severe weather threat ends, cold weather arrives tonight
Storm damage after a string of severe weather moved through the state.
6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Montgomery police conduct a death investigation at a residence on Narrow Lane Road.
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday
Hwy. 40 near Marbury
Autauga County reports deaths of at least 6 in Thursday storms

Latest News

Food for Thought 1/12
Food for Thought 1/12
Scammers know about the boost in social security payments, and they're looking to steal that...
Scams increase with 2023 social security benefits boost
Food for Thought 1/5
Food for Thought 1/5
Jeremy Allen's family is still searching for answers about who shot and killed him in...
’Justice for Jeremy’: Family searches for tips in 2017 Montgomery home invasion, murder