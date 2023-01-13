Food for Thought 1/12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High scores

King Tutt BBQ (1314 Highland Ave.): 99

LuLu’s Cake Shop (2463 Highland Ave.): 99

Hookah House (105 N. Burbank Dr.): 100

Low scores

Los Jalapenos in the Alley (130 Commerce St.): 83

Priority items: Salsa at improper temperature; no hot water at hand sink; dishwasher not dispensing proper concentration of sanitizing solution

Red Lobster (300 Eastdale Circle): 82

Priority items: Lettuce and tomatoes at improper temperature; dishwasher not dispensing proper concentration of sanitizing solution

American Deli (971 Ann St.): 79

Priority items: Chicken wings at improper temperature; rodent droppings under counter

Cuco’s Mexican Cafe (72 Dexter Ave.): 77

Priority items: Lettuce and tomatoes at improper temperature; no chemical test strips; no soap paper towels at kitchen sink; no hot water at bar sink

