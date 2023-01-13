Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Former Enterprise star named NFL AP First Team All-Pro

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a kickoff during the second half of...
New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a kickoff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)(Joshua Bessex | AP)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Enterprise star and current New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones was named as the 2023 Associated Press First Team All-Pro punt returner on Friday.

Jones, a cornerback who graduated from Enterprise in 2017 and spent his collegiate years in Troy (2017-2018) and Houston (2019-2021), received his honors after a incredible statistic season. Some of his key stats included:

  • 362 yards and 1 touchdown in 29 punt returns, including an 84 yard punt return score that registered as the first punt return touchdown of the 2022-23 NFL season.
  • 645 yards in 27 kickoff returns, including a long of 46 yards.
  • 39 tackles, 34 being solo and 5 assists, along with 1 fumble recovery and 2 interceptions. One interception went for a touchdown.
  • 4 receptions for 78 yards and 1 touchdown.

One of the big highlights of Jones’ season is that he became the first NFL player in 45 years to score an offensive, defensive, and special teams touchdown in the same season.

The 24-year-old was selected in with the 85th pick in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Cold weather returns...
Severe weather threat ends, cold weather arrives tonight
1/12/2023 Tornado Damage up Co. Rd. 23 in the Lightwood Road Community. Danny Guthrie.
Autauga County reports deaths after Thursday storms
Terry Brandon Cumbie has been charged with capital murder in a Hope Hull murder investigation.
Man charged in Hope Hull homicide investigation

Latest News

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding walks the field before an NCAA college football game...
Alabama coordinator reportedly headed to Ole Miss
Kieffer Punter drives to the basket against Georgia State.
Trojans topple Panthers, extends win streak to 4
Despite having to stoop deeply to peer into the car he won, Jeffries said that moment was more...
Former NBA player doesn’t fit in car he won on ‘The Price is Right’
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the stand late in the fourth...
Former NFL running back off ventilator after saving kids from drowning