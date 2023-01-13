Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92.

Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.

The family released the following statement to WBRC:

“This morning, Country Boy Eddy passed away peacefully at his home in Warrior. He was a trailblazer for both the Alabama music and television scenes, and his contributions will continue to live on. The Burns family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the viewers, fans, musicians, and everyone else who made his life so special.”

For 37 years, Country Boy Eddy gave us a song and a smile as a wake up call. The picking and grinning began before the sun came up at 4:30 every morning in the WBRC studio. Surrounded by buddies like Happy Hal the show became one of the longest running live show in history.

With his trademark mule call and the clatter of a cow bell Eddy Burns kept the show rolling. He gave thousands of unknown musicians and singers a chance to perform and along the way featured some of the top names in country music...Folks like Dolly Parton, Emmy Lou Harris or his favorite of all...a Birmingham hairstylist who went on to become the first lady of country music, Tammy Wynette.

Eddy: “I admire what she has done in country music. She’s the greatest I think of any female artist we’ve had in country music.”

And Tammy thought he was the greatest too as she welcomed Eddy on stage during a Birmingham concert.

Eddy (with Tammy Wynette): “stand by your man.” Tammy: “Oh I love you Eddy...kiss and hug.”

Eddy was loved everywhere, especially during the holidays when his love of faith and family sparkled in his Christmas specials.

Country Boy Eddy would perform anywhere folks would listen and always seemed to steal the show.

Eddy: “I’m hanging in there like stink on a skunk.”

He was also a tough businessman who knew the value of advertising.

The old Country Boy Eddie set is now displayed at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame...which also honored Eddie with a star in the walk of fame. But we think Country Boy’s spirit will always be here in the studio he loved.

George Jones: “I asked him one time don’t you need a vacation and he said I’m always on vacation. It wasn’t work to him it was fun and he loved it.”

Eddy: “Great station right here and I’ll always have a place in my heart for it.”

And we’ll always have a place in our hearts for you Eddie.

- Janet Hall

