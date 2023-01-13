Advertise
Letohatchee man killed in Thursday evening crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Letohatchee man Thursday evening.

According to ALEA, Renardo O. McCall, 33, was killed when his 2008 Lincoln Town Car crashed head-on with another vehicle.

The crash occurred on Lowndes County Road 37 around 6:20 p.m., approximately seven miles south of Hayneville. McCall was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to investigate.

