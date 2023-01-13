Longhorn Steakhouse celebrates ‘Million Steak Man’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to cooking steaks, grill master Allen Smith has it down.

“Beginning in 1998, I started grilling,” said Allen Smith, who works at Longhorn Steakhouse.

Smith’s flipped a few steaks in his day.

“The seasoning makes the perfect steak, most definitely,” Smith said.

Smith has been cooking steaks at the Longhorn Steakhouse for 25 years. Recently the company surprised him.

“I literally had a few tears come out,” Smith said. “To see my family here, they came from Mobile, Georgia, all over.”

Turns out Smith’s now grilled more than a million steaks for Longhorn. They thanked him with a check for $5,000.

“It was an honor,” Smith added. “I owe a lot of people for this. My coworkers, I couldn’t have done it without them, so it’s an honor.”

Smith has learned a lot about cooking, and people, in his quarter-century here.

“In the restaurant business, you see a lot of people go in and out. You have to learn those people and how to work with them. That’s what I’ve learned and it’s carried me a long way.”

He credits his dad with teaching a vital lesson.

“Whatever you do, put your all into it.”

So we had to ask when he leaves Longhorn each day, is he ready to put down the tongs?

“I cook more than steaks at home now. I enjoy cooking. I’ll put it that way.”

His passion for cooking and keeping customers happy goes a long way. There’s probably about a million people who’d like to say thanks.

