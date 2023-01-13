Longtime Montgomery businessman, Freedom Riders bus driver dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery businessman and bus driver for the Freedom Riders has died.

Herbert Young owned and operated multiple businesses including Young’s Limousine, which remained open in Montgomery for more than 30 years.

He died on January 2.

“Our community has been home to many of the most iconic and courageous heroes of the Civil Right Movement,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. Among those footsoldiers of justice stands Mr. Herbert Young. When we think about Mr. Young’s life and legacy, we have to look at the ways he impacts not only our city but the nation.

During his free time, Young drove the Freedom Riders through crowds of protesters to challenge the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions on Boynton v. Virginia. That ruling found that segregated public buses were unconstitutional.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. His funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Montgomery. Bur

Young was 86 years old. Read more about his life here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.