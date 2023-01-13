Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Major crash closes I-85 NB near Shorter

A multi-vehicle crash has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Macon County to close.
A multi-vehicle crash has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Macon County to close.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Macon County to close.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 8:17 a.m. One vehicle involved is currently on fire, causing the northbound lanes near the 20-mile marker.

ALEA says lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Law enforcement officials are currently on the scene working to monitor the situation and will provide updates as available.

A multi-vehicle crash has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Macon County to close.
A multi-vehicle crash has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Macon County to close.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
A multi-vehicle crash has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Macon County to close.
A multi-vehicle crash has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Macon County to close.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Additional details about the crash are limited.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Cold weather returns...
Severe weather threat ends, cold weather arrives tonight
1/12/2023 Tornado Damage up Co. Rd. 23 in the Lightwood Road Community. Danny Guthrie.
Autauga County reports deaths of at least 6 in Thursday storms
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

First responders on the seen near CR 68 and HWY 31
Death toll rises to 7 after storms sweep across Autauga County
Relief efforts underway after tornadoes sweep across Autauga County
Relief efforts underway after tornadoes sweep across Autauga County
1/12/2023 Tornado Damage up Co. Rd. 23 in the Lightwood Road Community. Danny Guthrie.
Autauga County reports deaths of at least 6 in Thursday storms
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak