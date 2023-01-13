Major crash closes I-85 NB near Shorter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Macon County to close.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 8:17 a.m. One vehicle involved is currently on fire, causing the northbound lanes near the 20-mile marker.

ALEA says lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Law enforcement officials are currently on the scene working to monitor the situation and will provide updates as available.

Additional details about the crash are limited.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

