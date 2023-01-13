Montgomery man convicted of killing mother in front of her kids

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has convicted a repeat violent offender of fatally gunning down a mother in front of her kids during a failed robbery attempt. That incident happened on Christmas Eve in 2014.

Jhavarske Jackson, 26, of Montgomery, was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Shenita James and two counts of first-degree robbery.

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, the victim was standing on her porch waving goodbye to her then-teenage children leaving the house. As the vehicle her children were in pulled out of the driveway, Jackson brandished a firearm and attempted to steal the vehicle, Bailey said. When he was unable to get the vehicle, the district attorney said Jackson fired into it and one of the bullets struck and killed James.

“Her children helplessly watched their mother die,” said Bailey. “The gun violence that plagues our community is often perpetuated by young people like Jhavarske Jackson who pointlessly throw their futures away because they never stop to think about the consequences of their actions. The holidays are supposed to be a joyous time where we get to make lasting memories with those who are near and dear to our hearts. Instead, for Shenita James’ family, the Christmas season serves as a grim reminder of the precious gift they have been robbed of forever due to Jhararske Jackson’s horrendous actions. I hope this conviction brings some semblance of comfort and peace to Ms. James’ loved ones. It should also serve as a warning to those who choose to commit violence in our community: My Office will use every tool and resource at our disposal to make sure justice is served.”

Jackson is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for the murder of a Wetumpka teen.

